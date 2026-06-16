Azerbaijan's state program prioritizes elevating current agricultural potential - official

AGHJABADI, Azerbaijan, June 16. The main goal of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030 is to increase the current potential in the agricultural sector, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports from the event.

He made the remark at a regional consultation on the Karabakh economic region being held in the Aghjabadi district, conducted within the framework of the state program.

"The main goal of today's regional meeting is to jointly discuss the goals and objectives set out in the state program, listen to the opinions and suggestions of farmers and entrepreneurs, assess the current situation on the ground, and clarify the tasks ahead regarding the implementation of the program," the official explained.

According to him, the state program envisages a wide range of measures to increase productivity, expand the application of modern irrigation systems, strengthen the seed and breeding base, improve agricultural finance and insurance mechanisms, develop processing and logistics infrastructure, expand export opportunities, as well as develop fisheries and aquaculture.

"The main goal of the program is to ensure that the existing potential in the agricultural sector is transformed into higher productivity, higher income, and greater added value. The measures envisaged for this purpose serve to increase farmers' productivity and income, reduce production costs, expand access to markets, and turn agriculture into a more profitable and competitive field of activity," he noted.

Movsumov added that today's discussions will make a significant contribution to the more efficient implementation of the state program, the correct definition of the tasks ahead, and the achievement of higher results in the agricultural sector.