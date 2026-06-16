Azerbaijan discloses planned irrigation water supply area for Karabakh in 2026

AGHJABADI, Azerbaijan, June 16. It's planned to provide irrigation water to more than 249,000 hectares of cultivated land in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region this year, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Ilham Bayramov, said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports from the event.

He made the remark at a regional consultation on the Karabakh economic region being held in the Aghjabadi district, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

According to him, there are currently 249,307 hectares of irrigated land in the areas served by the agency, and over 1.27 billion cubic meters of irrigation water are planned to be provided for these areas this year.

"As many as 62.7% of the water to be allocated will be directed to the water supply of grain and fodder crops, and 37.3% to cotton growing, melon growing, vegetable growing, perennial crops, and backyard areas.

Irrigation infrastructure with a total length of 5,272 kilometers operates in Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts. 29 Water User Associations operate in these areas, and these associations serve 78,147 water users in 256 villages, covering 249,870 hectares of service area.

The state is taking important measures to form water resources, build water infrastructure, and deliver irrigation water to agricultural areas," he added.