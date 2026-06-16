Albanian President set to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj will pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on June 17–19 at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

This is reflected in an official statement issued by the press service of the Kyrgyz President regarding the upcoming high-level bilateral talks.

"At the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, on June 17-19 of the current year, an official visit of the President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj to the Kyrgyz Republic will take place," the statement says.

According to the Kyrgyz presidency, the leaders will hold high-level negotiations in the city of Cholpon-Ata to deliberate on pressing issues regarding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The office noted that the heads of state are scheduled to exchange views on expanding long-term interaction across several strategic sectors, including the economy, agriculture, tourism, transport, and digitalization.

Furthermore, the state authority points out that this official visit by President Begaj marks the first in the history of Kyrgyz-Albanian diplomatic relations and is intended to lay a solid foundation for the future development of comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

As reported earlier, the upcoming trip to Kyrgyzstan follows President Begaj’s official visit to Uzbekistan on June 16–17, where he held extensive high-level negotiations with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, the talks centered on boosting trade, industrial cooperation, and green energy initiatives, alongside exploring the utilization of the Albanian port of Durrës as a primary logistics hub to facilitate Central Asian export access to Mediterranean and Southern European markets.