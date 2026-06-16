New approaches needed for water resource management, Azerbaijani official says

AGHJABADI, Azerbaijan, June 16. Global climate change, irregular precipitation patterns, and rising demand for water resources make the adoption of new approaches to water management necessary, according to an Azerbaijani official, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports from the event.

This was stated by Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), at a regional meeting in the Aghjabadi district dedicated to discussions on a state program for the development of agricultural, fisheries, and aquaculture production for 2026–2030.

According to Bayramov, meeting growing demand for drinking and irrigation water has been a key priority of Azerbaijan’s state policy in recent years.

He said that, under the direct initiatives of President Ilham Aliyev, significant state funding has been allocated to the water sector over the past 20 years, resulting in expanded infrastructure and improved water resource capacity.

According to Bayramov, major water management facilities in the region include the Karabakh irrigation canal, the Bash Mil canal, the Yukhari Mil canal, and the Tartar River irrigation system. He said the efficient use of these systems is essential for ensuring stable irrigation across large agricultural areas, including Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.

He emphasized that improving irrigation infrastructure, rehabilitating canals, reducing water losses, and ensuring timely delivery of irrigation water are critical for realizing the agricultural potential of the Karabakh economic region.

According to him, the Karabakh region has strong agricultural development potential, with capacity in grain production, cotton farming, livestock, poultry, perennial crops, and household farming, all of which depend on reliable water supply.

Bayramov also said that integrating irrigation infrastructure data into geographic information systems (GIS) and digital management platforms can improve water balance assessment, irrigation planning, and operational efficiency.

According to him, water distribution to farmers is carried out through Water User Associations, which should operate on a transparent, accountable, and fair basis to ensure proper allocation of resources.

He added that modern and sustainable irrigation systems remain a key factor in agricultural development.