LANDAU School students participated in the internship program at Yelo Bank (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank, which constantly supports the development of youth and enhances financial literacy, has implemented its next social project. This time, the bank opened its doors to the students of LANDAU School.

As part of the one-week program, students visited various structures of the Bank every day, closely observed internal business processes, and gained real work experience side by side with the team. This practical approach enabled the young people to deeply understand the functions of the banking sector.

The final stage of the project was dedicated to increasing the financial literacy of the students. During the training, the youth were taught budget planning methods, setting financial goals, and proper expense regulation techniques. In interactive discussions, students learned how to make financial decisions based on real-life examples.

At the end of the program, the young participants were presented with certificates for their successful activity. Yelo Bank aims to continue this type of project aimed at the professional development of the future generation and their integration into the financial world.



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