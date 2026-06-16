Uzbekistan reports $4.5B transport services volume in 4M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Uzbekistan's transport services sector generated 66.9 trillion soms (approximately $4.5 billion) in the first four months of 2026.

This was reflected in a statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

"The volume of transport services provided in Uzbekistan totaled 66.9 trillion soms in the period from January through April 2026," the information says.

According to the National Statistics Committee, road transport remained the largest segment of the industry, accounting for 52.2% of the total volume of transport services provided from January through April. Air transport represented 14.3% of the sector, while supporting transport activities accounted for 13.9%.

Pipeline transport made up 10.1% of the total volume of transport services, and rail transport contributed the remaining 9.5%.

The figures highlight the central role of road transportation in Uzbekistan's economy, reflecting the country's growing domestic trade, rising consumer demand, and increasing freight movement between regions.

The sector has also benefited from ongoing investments in road infrastructure and logistics networks aimed at improving connectivity across the country.

The relatively strong share of air transport points to continued growth in passenger traffic and international connectivity as Uzbekistan expands air links with foreign markets and promotes tourism and business travel.

Meanwhile, the significant contribution of supporting transport activities underscores the increasing importance of logistics, warehousing, freight forwarding, and other services linked to the movement of goods.

At the same time, the combined share of rail and pipeline transport, nearly one-fifth of total transport services, reflects the continued importance of large-scale cargo transportation, particularly for industrial products, energy resources, and international trade flows.

As Uzbekistan advances its strategy of becoming a regional transport and logistics hub, further investments in multimodal transport infrastructure are expected to support growth across all segments of the sector.

Conversion was calculated based on the exchange rate of 1 USD = 11,980 UZS.