"Gymnastics for All" international tournament concludes in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. On June 14, the second day of the international "Gymnastics for All" Challenge tournament took place at Fountains Square in Baku.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The final day of the festival was marked by a gala show featuring the winning teams. The participants once again presented their performances, sharing the joy of their achievements with the audience.

One of the highlights of the day was the award ceremony honoring winners in various categories. Diplomas and gifts were presented to participants recognized as the best in the categories of "Best Costume," "Best Performance," "Oldest Participant," "Youngest Participant," and "Most Active Participant on Social Media."

The "Dark Storm" team from Absheron won the "Best Performance" award, while the "African Echo" team representing Nakhchivan was named the winner in the "Best Costume" category. Winners were also determined in the categories of "Oldest Participant," "Youngest Participant," and "Most Active Participant on Social Media."

During the gala show, the teams' energetic and colorful performances created a truly festive gymnastics atmosphere at Fountains Square. The programs, prepared with great dedication and passion, attracted significant interest from spectators and were met with enthusiastic applause.

The second day of the 4th Baku International "Gymnastics for All" Challenge once again demonstrated that gymnastics is a sport that brings people together regardless of age or abilities, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.