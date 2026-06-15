Draft U.S.-Iran MoU includes $300B reconstruction plan – full list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. A draft 14-point memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States includes a provision for a $300 billion reconstruction plan to be presented by the U.S. and its allies.

This is reflected in the reports of Iranian media.

According to the source, the full draft text includes the following provisions:

1. Permanent and immediate end to war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

2. U.S. commitment to non-interference in Iran's internal affairs and respect for the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

3. Complete lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days.

4. U.S. commitment to withdraw its forces from around Iran.

5. Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, under Iranian arrangements.

6. Suspension of sanctions on oil and petrochemical product sales and derivatives, and full Iranian access to its financial resources.

7. Reconstruction plans to be presented by the U.S. and its allies, totalling at least $300 billion.

8. A 60-day negotiation period to reach a final agreement on the nuclear issue and the complete removal of U.S. primary and secondary sanctions, UN Security Council resolutions, and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions.

9. Reaffirmation of Iran's NPT commitment not to produce nuclear weapons.

10. During the negotiation period, the U.S. commits not to add forces to the region and not to impose new sanctions.

11. Release of $24 billion in Iran's blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period, with half of that amount to be made available to Iran before negotiations begin.

12. Establishment of a monitoring mechanism to implement the agreement.

13. The final agreement to be ratified by a UN Security Council resolution.

14. Final negotiations will not begin until half of Iran's blocked funds are released, oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval blockade is lifted. The final agreement will address only the fate of enriched materials and enrichment, sanctions relief, and Iran's economic reconstruction programme. Talks on Iran's missile programme and its support for Resistance groups have been definitively removed from the agenda.

Furthermore, the source emphasizes that the final phase of talks remains contingent on the fulfillment of initial sanctions relief and the release of frozen capital.

Meanwhile, as the Foreign Ministry spokesperson has stated, the text still requires review and finalisation by the relevant institutions in Iran.