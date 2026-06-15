Our country is pursuing resolute policy towards establishing lasting environment of peace and stability in region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Our country is pursuing a resolute policy towards establishing and maintaining a lasting environment of peace and stability in the region, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference on “Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus” held in Shusha.

“The signing of the Joint Declaration between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington last year, witnessed by the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the initialing of the peace agreement have completely reshaped the situation in the South Caucasus. In this regard, the Zangezur Corridor, which is being implemented, will connect both Azerbaijan’s mainland with its Nakhchivan region, and will become one of the key segments of the Middle Corridor,” the President noted.