German ambassador highlights regional importance of peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is important for the development of the entire region, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said during a media briefing in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

​"I arrived in Azerbaijan in August 2022, and in September, a major military clash occurred between the two countries. A year passed before the Karabakh issue was resolved. And it took just under another two years before it became possible to launch the peace agreement process.

​And this is truly great progress and an important achievement. One of my main priorities during my tenure in Azerbaijan has been supporting this peace process, which is so crucial for the development of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the entire region, including the development of trade between Asia and Europe," the ambassador said.

​The ambassador noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Germany have a long history, are friendly, and are based on partnership.

​"If we look back to the 19th century, when the first German settlers arrived in Azerbaijan, we can see that these relations have always been pragmatic, stable, and consistently developing. Today, this is reflected in an active exchange of visits, including at the official level. Just recently, last year, the President of Germany visited Azerbaijan for the first time in history. At the same time, President Ilham Aliyev has visited my country several times during my time here. Visits are being exchanged between our countries at all levels and in both directions, allowing us to discuss all matters of mutual interest," he said.

​Horlemann noted that political consultations are held annually.

​"Most recently, a parliamentary delegation from Germany also visited Azerbaijan," he emphasized.