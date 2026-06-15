KMG Aero to provide fueling services for Uzbekistan's Centrum Air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. KazMunayGas’s subsidiary KMG Aero and Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air have signed an agreement to provide in-plane aircraft fueling services at Kostanay International Airport.

This was announced in a report published by KazMunayGas.

“Under the agreements reached, the airline is launching regular passenger flights on the Tashkent–Kostanay–Tashkent route with a frequency of once a week. KMG Aero will provide a full range of aviation fuel supply services for the flights in accordance with international safety and quality standards,” the report says.

According to KazMunayGas, attracting a new carrier became possible through joint efforts by KMG Aero and Kostanay Airport aimed at expanding the route network and strengthening transport links between Kazakhstan’s regions and international destinations.

The company added that similar work is underway together with Aktobe International Airport to launch Centrum Air flights on the Tashkent–Aktobe–Tashkent route. The airline is currently preparing to complete the required approval procedures and obtain flight permits to operate services to Aktobe.

Meanwhile, in May, KMG Aero and Uzbekistan’s national carrier, Uzbekistan Airways, also signed an agreement on into-plane aircraft fueling services.

KazMunayGas noted that expanding the presence of international airlines contributes to passenger traffic growth, supports the development of regional airports, strengthens business and tourism ties, and enhances Kazakhstan’s investment appeal as a key aviation hub in Central Asia.