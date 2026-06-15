Uzbekistan, Egypt explore new frontiers to expand economic co-op

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Uzbekistan and Egypt discussed new avenues for expanding economic cooperation.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following FM Saidov's meeting with Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh.

According to the report, the sides held detailed discussions on practical measures aimed at increasing bilateral trade, boosting investment flows, expanding industrial cooperation, and strengthening transport and logistics connectivity between the two countries.

The Ministry notes that during the meeting, Saidov emphasized the importance of cooperation in the area of free economic zones, the implementation of joint production projects, and opportunities to enter new markets.

The report indicates that the parties highlighted the successful implementation of projects involving leading Egyptian companies in Uzbekistan, noting that these initiatives have created a solid foundation for launching new joint ventures and investment projects.

The sides also emphasized the considerable untapped potential for cooperation in several sectors, including geology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, and industry.

Meanwhile, economic ties between Uzbekistan and Egypt have continued to gain momentum in recent years, supported by growing business engagement and efforts by both governments to expand trade, attract investment, and promote industrial partnerships across key sectors of their economies.