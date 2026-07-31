Uzbekistan's non-gold exports jump 32% to $14.4 bln in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Uzbekistan's exports excluding gold reached $14.4 billion in the first half of 2026, increasing 32.2 percent year on year, driven by strong growth in services, manufacturing and mining products.

This was reflected in a report by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade on the country's export performance in January–June 2026.

"The volume of exports for January-June 2026 amounted to $14.4 billion. Compared to the same period last year, this figure increased by 32.2% ($3.5 billion)." the ministry said in the statement.

Services remained the largest export category, totaling $5.7 billion. Among merchandise exports, textile and light industry products generated $1.66 billion, followed by metallurgical and mining products at $1.3 billion.

Exports of fruit and vegetable products reached $875 million, while construction materials accounted for $714 million. Jewelry exports totaled $685 million, and food products generated $593 million during the reporting period.

In terms of growth rates, jewelry exports expanded the fastest, rising to 285 percent of their level in the first half of 2025. Exports of metallurgical and mining products reached 167 percent, while construction materials increased to 157 percent, services to 143 percent, food products to 123 percent, textile and light industry products to 124 percent, and fruit and vegetable products to 102 percent of last year's level.

Russia remained Uzbekistan's largest export destination, with exports totaling $2.4 billion, followed by China at $2.18 billion. Exports to Afghanistan reached $961 million, while Kazakhstan accounted for $715 million, France for $707 million, Türkiye for $516 million, and Kyrgyzstan for $453 million.

The ministry also reported that Uzbekistan expanded its export geography by seven additional countries during the reporting period, bringing the total number of export destinations to 211 countries and territories.

Earlier figures released by the National Statistics Committee showed that Uzbekistan's total exports reached $12.6 billion in January–May 2026, with services, industrial goods and chemicals remaining the country's three largest export categories. The data also showed strong growth in higher value-added exports, including miscellaneous manufactured goods, which almost doubled year on year, and machinery and transport equipment, which expanded by 38.2 percent.

According to Trend's analysis, the latest figures underscore the continued diversification of Uzbekistan's export base beyond gold. Services accounted for nearly 40 percent of total non-gold exports, while textiles, metallurgy, construction materials and jewelry together generated more than $4.3 billion, highlighting the growing contribution of higher value-added industries. Russia and China together imported $4.58 billion worth of Uzbek goods and services during the first half of the year, accounting for roughly one-third of total non-gold exports, while the expansion of exports to 211 countries and territories reflects Uzbekistan's continued efforts to diversify both its product mix and export markets.