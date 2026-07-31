Azerbaijani PM meets with Georgian Prosecutor General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Giorgi Gvarakidze, Prosecutor General of Georgia, on July 30.

The meeting emphasized the successful development of the Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership, grounded in the principles of mutual trust and good neighborliness.

The officials hailed the enhanced bilateral fruitful cooperation in all areas, including between the prosecutorial authorities.

They parties stressed the importance of stepping up joint fight against transnational crime, cybercrime, and other existing challenges. They added that maintaining exchange of expertise and information in areas of mutual interest would contribute to fostering cooperation.

The meeting also reviewed collaboration between the Azerbaijani and Georgian prosecutorial bodies.

Also in attendance was Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General.