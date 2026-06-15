EU to debate bloc's role in next phase of U.S.–Iran deal, Kaja Kallas says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has announced that European foreign ministers will discuss how the European Union can be closely involved in the next phase of the newly announced deal between the U.S. and Iran.

This is reflected in an official statement published by the EU High Representative on her X social media account.

"I have spoken to my Iranian and Gulf counterparts in recent days, and today, EU Foreign Ministers will discuss how the EU can be closely involved in the next phase," the statement says.

According to Kallas, the announced agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz marks a potential breakthrough that could provide the necessary diplomatic space for deeper negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and other critical security issues.

The diplomat noted that once fully implemented, the arrangement should also play a significant role in easing the global energy crisis.

Furthermore, the EU foreign policy chief pointed out that the Union stands ready to actively contribute to a sustainable resolution by leveraging its economic influence, technical nuclear expertise, and long-standing relationships with partners across the Gulf region.

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between the U.S and Iran, calling for an immediate and permanent cessation of military hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The potential agreement between Iran and the U.S. covers issues related to sanctions, nuclear weapons, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Specifically, Tehran has agreed to refrain from developing and acquiring nuclear weapons.