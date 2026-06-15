Albanian President to visit Uzbekistan for high-level negotiations

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Albanian President Bajram Begaj, accompanied by his spouse, will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on June 16–17, to hold high-level talks focused on expanding multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Albania.

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following an invitation from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the press service, discussions will focus on strengthening ties in key areas, including trade, industrial cooperation, agriculture, green energy, and tourism. The sides are also expected to consider ways to expand cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

In addition, the press service informs that the talks will also include an exchange of views on international and multilateral issues, with both countries expected to reaffirm mutual support on global platforms.

As part of the program, President Begaj will also take part in the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, highlighting growing interest in Uzbekistan’s investment opportunities and economic reforms.

The visit is expected to add new momentum to bilateral relations as Uzbekistan continues to expand engagement with European partners and attract foreign investment into priority sectors of its economy.

Meanwhile, Albania and Uzbekistan are actively elevating diplomatic and economic relations. Recent ties focus on establishing formal political dialogue, boosting trade and investment, and increasing labor migration.