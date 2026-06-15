Kyrgyzstan to join Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Head of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev, is set to attend the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

This was announced in a press release issued by the Cabinet of Ministers on June 15.

“Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev will pay a working visit to Tashkent, the Republic of Uzbekistan, to participate in the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum and deliver a speech at the plenary session,” the statement reads.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the program will also include bilateral meetings with senior officials of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as a series of negotiations.

In addition, the delegation, together with heads of participating delegations, will visit the Central Asian International Exhibition Center (Central Asian Expo), where they will review the activities of the business platform. A visit to the Center of Islamic Civilization is also scheduled.

The forthcoming visit underscores the continued strengthening of economic and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Participation in the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum will provide Kyrgyzstan with an additional platform to present investment opportunities, discuss joint initiatives, and expand engagement with Uzbek and international business representatives.

The planned bilateral meetings are expected to further advance cooperation in trade, industry, infrastructure, and other strategic sectors. Against the backdrop of growing regional economic integration in Central Asia, high-level engagement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan remains a key factor in promoting cross-border initiatives and attracting investment.

Meanwhile, the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF) is the premier business and economic event in Central Asia. Hosted annually in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the forum connects global investors, policymakers, and international organizations to showcase the region's dynamic investment landscape, promote economic reforms, and facilitate billions of dollars in foreign direct investment.