Uzbekistan signs deal with Amazon Leo to expand satellite broadband access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. U.S.-based satellite internet provider Amazon Leo and Uzbekistan’s UZ-SAT joint venture signed an agreement to introduce high-speed satellite internet services across Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed during the Tashkent International Investment Forum, and is aimed at expanding internet access throughout the country, particularly in remote and underserved areas where conventional telecommunications infrastructure remains limited or unavailable.

During the signing ceremony, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, as well as the organizational and technical mechanisms needed to implement the project. They also reviewed prospects for deploying Amazon Leo’s satellite communications technology in Uzbekistan.

According to the companies, the service will provide high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity to users in both urban and rural regions, helping to improve digital access and support the country's broader digital transformation efforts.

"Amazon Leo is powered by a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites, connected by high-speed optical links and communicating with a secure global network of gateway stations, fiber, and internet connection points on the ground. Customers access the network through compact user terminals designed for residential, commercial, and enterprise applications." the statement said.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum, which is taking place in the Uzbek capital from June 16 to 18 and serves as a platform for attracting investment and advancing cooperation in sectors including digital technologies and telecommunications.

The deal reflects Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand digital connectivity beyond major cities and improve internet access in rural and hard-to-reach areas. Satellite broadband services are increasingly viewed as a complement to traditional telecommunications infrastructure, particularly in regions where deploying fiber-optic networks can be costly or technically challenging. The agreement also aligns with the country's broader strategy of accelerating digitalization, expanding digital services, and attracting international technology companies to the Uzbek market.