Japan's Itochu explores new mining opportunities in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbek Mining Industry and Geology Minister met with Japan's Itochu Corporation to discuss expanding cooperation in the mining and geological sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, following the meeting between Uzbek Mining Industry and Geology Minister Bobir Islamov and representatives of Japan's Itochu Corporation.

The meeting, attended by officials from the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology and state-owned uranium producer Navoiyuran, took place on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The parties reviewed opportunities to continue cooperation in mining and geological exploration, with a particular focus on implementing prospective projects and attracting investment to support the development of Uzbekistan's mineral resources sector.

Participants also noted the growing international significance of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, which has brought together global business leaders, investors, and industry experts from around the world.

The talks reflect Uzbekistan's broader efforts to attract foreign investment and advanced technologies to its mining sector, which is emerging as a key pillar of the country's industrial development strategy. Rich deposits of uranium, gold, copper, and critical minerals have positioned Uzbekistan as an increasingly attractive destination for international mining companies seeking opportunities in Central Asia.

Itochu Corporation is one of Japan's largest general trading companies. Founded in 1858, the Tokyo-based conglomerate operates in sectors including metals and minerals, energy, machinery, chemicals, food, textiles, infrastructure, and technology, with business operations in more than 60 countries.