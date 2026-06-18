Kazakhstan, Air Products explore cooperation opportunities in gas processing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of US company Air Products Eduardo Menezes to discuss prospects for cooperation in the gas processing industry.

This is reflected in the statement by the press service of Kazakh president.

"President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met with Eduardo Menezes, CEO of Air Products. During the meeting, the head of Air Products, an American company specializing in natural gas processing and industrial gas production, discussed prospects for developing cooperation in this sector.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed opportunities for developing cooperation in the processing of natural gas and production of industrial gases.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the US is one of Kazakhstan’s largest economic partners, and the country is interested in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Air Products is considering the possibility of investing in Kazakhstan’s economy. The company is interested in implementing projects in gas processing, gas chemistry, as well as deep coal processing," Eduardo Menezes said.

The Kazakh President welcomed the initiative and confirmed the readiness of the country’s authorities to provide the necessary support for the implementation of joint projects.

Air Products is one of the largest US companies and a global leader in natural gas processing and industrial gas production, including nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen.