US lifts restrictions on ship traffic to Iranian ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The US military has ended its naval blockade of Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

According to a statement from the command, the US military, by order of the president, has lifted all measures blocking maritime communication with Iranian ports and coastal areas. It is noted that vessels can freely transit to and from Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. All US actions related to enforcing the naval blockade have officially ceased.

At the same time, CENTCOM emphasized that US Navy ships will maintain a presence in the region to monitor compliance with the agreements reached.