Iran and China to benefit from memorandum of understanding in energy sector – Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Iran and China can benefit from the opportunities created by the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S. to develop their relations, particularly in the energy and economic fields, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi said during a telephone conversation today (June 17) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This is reflected in the statement of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, relations between Iran and China are of strategic importance. Iran expresses its gratitude to China for its support during the negotiation process with the U.S. and for the memorandum of understanding.

"There are historical experiences that have caused Iran's deep distrust toward the U.S. The responsibility for the full implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding achieved between the two sides, especially regarding ending the conflict in all directions, rests with the U.S. party," he noted.

During the telephone conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also stressed the importance of the accurate and complete implementation of the aforementioned memorandum of understanding. He stated that China stands ready to cooperate in simplifying the implementation of the memorandum, strengthening regional cooperation, and helping to eliminate existing misunderstandings among the countries of the region.

The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S. will officially enter into force on June 19.