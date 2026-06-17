Azerbaijan and U.S. discuss future development prospects of relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Future development prospects of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations have been discussed.

This was announced by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting between the Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Abraham Hamadeh, as part of his visit to Azerbaijan on June 17.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, views were exchanged on the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations, regional and international security issues, energy security, transport and communication relations, as well as the current situation in the post-conflict period in the South Caucasus.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of the Summit held in Washington in August last year in bilateral and regional relations, noting that the historic agreements reached within the framework of the summit served to elevate relations between the two countries to a qualitatively new stage. It was noted that the Strategic Partnership Charter signed between Azerbaijan and the U.S. created an important basis for further expansion of cooperation in areas such as political dialogue, economic cooperation, energy security, and security.

In addition, it was noted that the Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Cooperation Dialogue was held for the first time, and 10 cooperation documents covering trade, investments, energy, transport, digital developmentç and other areas were signed.

The meeting highlighted the importance of implementing the TRIPP project, which will serve to strengthen transport and communication ties in the region and create seamless connections between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During the meeting, the prospects for the future development of Azerbaijani-US relations were discussed, and the importance of eliminating restrictions in bilateral cooperation was emphasized. In this context, it was noted that the complete abolition of Section 907, which limits U.S. state aid to Azerbaijan, would be in line with the spirit of the strategic partnership between the two countries and would contribute to the further expansion of cooperation in the fields of security, energy, transport, economyç and regional stability. It was noted that the above section reflects an outdated approach by its nature and is inconsistent with the current geopolitical realities, as well as the level of the Azerbaijan-U.S partnership.

The minister spoke about the contributions Azerbaijan has made to the energy security of Europe and the wider region for many years, and provided information about the projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of green energy, along with traditional energy resources. It was stressed that there are wide opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S. in this direction.

The strategic importance of Azerbaijan's relations with the Central Asian countries and the admission of Azerbaijan as a full member of the Central Asian Consultative Assembly was emphasized, and it was noted that there are broad opportunities for cooperation in the C6 format.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process was also discussed during the conversation. The minister provided the other party with detailed information on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories.

The meeting also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.