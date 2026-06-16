Azerbaijan Army servicemen participate in "Caucasus Eagle 2026" exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Opening ceremony of the “Caucasus Eagle 2026” Joint Special Tactical Exercise was held at the Mukhrani Military Base near Tbilisi, bringing together special forces members from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia.

This is reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The ceremony was attended by Faig Guliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia, representatives of the Military Attaché Office, as well as high-ranking guests from the other participating countries.

In accordance with the exercise program, the memory of military personnel who sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia was honored with a minute of silence. Subsequently, the national anthems of the three countries were played, and their state flags were raised.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the speakers welcomed the guests and emphasized the important role of such exercises in enhancing joint operational planning and facilitating the exchange of professional experience. They also wished the participants success in accomplishing the training objectives.

It was highlighted that the exercise, aimed at further strengthening cooperation among the three partner countries in the fields of security and defense across the region, holds particular significance in enhancing the combat readiness of the participating units.