Uzbekistan, U.S.-based Air Products agree to accelerate new industrial projects

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Eduardo Menezes, Chief Executive Officer of U.S.-based Air Products, on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum to discuss expanding the company's investment projects in Uzbekistan.

This was announced by the press service of the President of Uzbekistan in a press-release published on June 16.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation with Air Products, which has become one of the leading foreign investors in Uzbekistan's industrial sector through the development of high-tech production facilities.

According to the Uzbek government, Air Products' total investment commitments in the country have surpassed $1 billion. The company has completed several major projects, including industrial gas processing facilities at Uzbekistan GTL, a hydrogen production project at the Fergana Oil Refinery, and a liquid carbon dioxide production facility at Navoiazot.

Air Products has also supported educational initiatives in the cities of Tashkent and Karshi as part of its engagement in the country.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to accelerate the implementation of new joint projects under a mutually agreed roadmap aimed at expanding the company's presence in Uzbekistan.

Air Products is among the world's largest producers and suppliers of industrial gases, with a market capitalization exceeding $60 billion. The company produces around 200 million tons of industrial gases annually in more than 50 countries and operates a global network of approximately 750 production facilities.