Azerbaijan calls liberated areas and regional transport projects key investment drivers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Restoration of liberated territories and regional transport projects strengthen Azerbaijan's investment prospects, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the event "Azerbaijan Investment Outlook Session" held within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the restoration of liberated territories, the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homelands, and the process of socio-economic reintegration are among the national priorities.

The minister reminded that IsDB was one of the first international financial institutions to support social projects implemented by Azerbaijan related to internally displaced persons and refugees. He noted that currently, one in every 8 citizens in the country was an internally displaced person or refugee, and large-scale support programs were implemented in this direction.

Jabbarov pointed out that IsDB was also one of the first international financial institutions to allocate a special credit line for the restoration of irrigation infrastructure in the liberated territories, including the Karabakh irrigation canal.

"In the liberated territories, extensive tax breaks are applied, modern infrastructure is being created, and the investment climate is being made even more attractive with state support. Currently, two large industrial parks are operating in those territories. At the same time, a special economic regime is also applied in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which has a unique strategic position in terms of its location on the border with Türkiye, Iran, and Armenia," the minister noted.

Jabbarov emphasized that Azerbaijan's investment prospects are shaped by three main strategic advantages: transport connectivity, green energy, and digital development.

He noted that the country is strengthening its position as an important logistics hub on the Middle Corridor and playing an important role in the development of interregional transport links.

"Meanwhile, the Zangezur Corridor project, as one of the new transport initiatives in the South Caucasus, will further strengthen regional connections in the future," he explained.

The minister added that the green energy sector has also become one of the main investment directions.

"Azerbaijan is working with international partners on green energy cable projects that will connect the Black Sea and Caspian regions. The country's digital agenda aims to accelerate transformation in all sectors of the economy, expand the startup ecosystem, and access of small and medium-sized enterprises to digital markets," he concluded.