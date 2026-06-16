14th IsDB Group Private Sector Forum kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The 14th Private Sector Forum (PSF 2026), organized by the entities of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group as part of the bank's annual meetings, started in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The forum is held under the motto "Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity" and brings together representatives from governments, businesses, international financial institutions, and the investment community from IsDB member countries.

As part of the forum's first day, a series of high-level thematic events will take place, including a youth session titled "Youth Without Borders: Driving Shared Regional Prosperity," which is dedicated to the role of youth in ensuring sustainable economic development and regional cooperation.

Additionally, the Halal Economy Forum will be held, where participants will discuss the development prospects of the halal economy. Meanwhile, a strategic dialogue titled "Ethical Halal Business Models and Risk-Resilient Financing" will examine ethical business models and resilient financing mechanisms.

Special attention will be given to Azerbaijan's investment potential during a series of Azerbaijan Investment Outlook Sessions, which will showcase the country's opportunities for foreign investors, promising economic sectors, and ongoing investment projects.

Will be updated