Azerbaijan and Mongolia ramp up cargo transportation quota by 10 times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The quota for cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Mongolia has been increased by 10 times.

This was announced in the report by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

According to the report, for 2026, an additional 2,000 permit forms for bilateral transportation, 250 for transit transportation, and 400 for transportation to/from a third country will be exchanged between the two countries.

The report noted that the first-ever bilateral meeting in the field of international road transport was held in Baku between the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency and the Department for Coordination of Road Transport Policy of the Ministry of Road and Transport of Mongolia.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the State Customs Committee, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), and national carriers.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on the current state of international road freight transport between Azerbaijan and Mongolia, transit potential, expansion of cooperation, and issues faced by carriers.

As a result of the meeting, important agreements were reached that will give impetus to the development of international freight transport. According to the decision, an additional 2,000 permit forms for bilateral transport, 250 for transit transport, and 400 for transport to/from a third country will be exchanged for 2026.

In addition, the initial permit quota for 2027 was set at 2,000 for bilateral transportation, 250 for transit transportation, and 450 for transportation to/from a third country. Thus, the number of permit forms exchanged between the two countries for international cargo transportation has increased 10 times compared to the previous period.

The parties also stated that the demand for permit forms by carriers will be fully met in the current and subsequent years.

An important agreement was also reached during the meeting on the electronic exchange and use of permit forms. For this purpose, it is planned to establish a joint technical working group and start work on the project from July 1.

The introduction of the electronic system will simplify the process of obtaining and using permits, reduce operational costs and time losses, and enable more transparent and prompt transportation.

The parties also agreed on the implementation of a direct and flexible coordination mechanism between the relevant institutions for the prompt resolution of issues arising during international cargo transportation.