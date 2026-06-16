President Ilham Aliyev receives Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, on June 16.

This is reflected in the statement of the press service of the head of state.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See and highlighted the role of reciprocal visits at various levels in advancing bilateral ties. In this context, the importance of George Jacob Koovakad’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan’s regions was emphasized.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and hospitality extended to him, George Jacob Koovakad conveyed the greetings of Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The head of state fondly recalled his visit to the Vatican and his meeting with the late Pope Francis, as well as the Pope’s visit to Azerbaijan.

The sides praised the fact that representatives of different peoples and religions have historically lived together in Azerbaijan as one family in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect. They also highlighted Azerbaijan’s important contribution, as a center of tolerance and multiculturalism, to the promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue worldwide.

The activities of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan were noted, and it was mentioned that the construction of a second Catholic church is currently underway in the country.

The meeting also touched upon cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Holy See, highlighting the Foundation’s role in preserving cultural heritage and promoting interreligious dialogue through its projects.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, as well as on issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev presented George Jacob Koovakad with a letter of invitation addressed to Pope Leo XIV to visit Azerbaijan.