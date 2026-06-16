Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $3.95, or 4.36%, on June 15 from the previous level, coming in at $86.55 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $3.93, or 4.45%, to $84.3 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $3.91, or 6.2%, to $59.11 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $3.78, or 7.2%, to $84.45 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.