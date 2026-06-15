Hormuz Strait to be fully reopened to shipping on June 19 – Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Hormuz Strait will be fully reopened to shipping as early as June 19, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

According to him, the United States and Iran have reached agreements providing for an end to hostilities. Speaking on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Évian-les-Bains, the American leader noted that all the necessary arrangements had already been finalized.

"I am very pleased to announce that all the deals have been signed. The Hormuz Strait is already partially open. By Friday, the Hormuz Strait will be fully open," Trump said.

