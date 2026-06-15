Tajikistan, Qatar’s Faisal Holding discuss expansion of investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Tajikistan and Qatar’s Association of Entrepreneurs and Faisal Holding Group discussed expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation.

This was announced by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

These issues were discussed on June 15 during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the Board of the Qatar Association of Entrepreneurs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Faisal Holding Group Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani at the State Palace.

The sides focused on attracting investments for the implementation of major infrastructure and industrial projects in priority sectors of Tajikistan’s economy.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in industry, agriculture, transport, hydropower and financial and banking sectors, as well as education, healthcare, tourism and the development of modern infrastructure.

The sides agreed to continue joint efforts aimed at effectively using existing opportunities to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

The meeting between Tajikistan and Faisal Holding Group reflects Dushanbe’s continued efforts to attract foreign investment from the Gulf region, particularly in sectors linked to infrastructure development, energy, industry and services. Qatar-based investors have significant experience in large-scale projects, and expanding cooperation with major business groups such as Faisal Holding could contribute to diversifying Tajikistan’s investment partners.