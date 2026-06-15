Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has conveyed his condolences to the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan - Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

This is reflected in a statement released by the Ministry of Defense.

The condolence letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news about the crash of a Pakistan Air Force training aircraft in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which tragically resulted in the loss of the lives of two pilots.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."