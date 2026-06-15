EBRD President to visit Uzbekistan for high-level talks on investment, reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Odile Renaud-Basso will visit Uzbekistan from June 17 through 19 for meetings with senior government officials and foreign investors.

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

EBRD notes that during the visit, Renaud-Basso is scheduled to meet Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold bilateral talks with other senior officials.

She will also co-chair a plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council, bringing together government representatives and international investors to discuss Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic reforms and investment climate.

Uzbekistan has remained the largest recipient of EBRD funding in Central Asia for the past six consecutive years, reflecting the bank’s growing engagement in the country’s reform agenda and private sector expansion.

The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation between the EBRD and Uzbekistan, particularly in supporting investment flows, private entrepreneurship, and structural economic reforms.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is the largest institutional investor in Uzbekistan, with a historical investment of nearly $7 billion across over 200 strategic projects. The partnership focuses heavily on private sector development, the green energy transition, and public infrastructure.