President of Finland highlights key global economic impact of U.S.–Iran pact

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. I welcome the announcement of an agreement between the United States and Iran, which will have a significant impact on the region and the global economy, Alexander Stubb said.

This is stated in a statement by the President of Finland, which was posted on his X account.

Finnish President congratulated everyone involved, including Pakistan, Qatar, and the other mediators.

''I welcome the announcement of an agreement between the United States and Iran. Congratulations to everyone involved, including Pakistan, Qatar, and the other mediators. This agreement paves the way for ending the war and opening the Strait of Hormuz, which will have a significant impact on the region and the global economy, '' the publication reads.

The President noted that the current diplomatic window of opportunity must be used constructively by all parties. Furthermore, the Finnish head of state called on the participating countries to take advantage of the situation and find a lasting solution to the conflict in accordance with international law.

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between the U.S and Iran, calling for an immediate and permanent cessation of military hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The potential agreement between Iran and the U.S. covers issues related to sanctions, nuclear weapons, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Specifically, Tehran has agreed to refrain from developing and acquiring nuclear weapons.