President of Kazakhstan praises Donald Trump’s leadership in U.S.–Iran breakthrough

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has praised the leadership of United States President Donald Trump for demonstrating resolve and strategic vision in securing the landmark US-Iran breakthrough agreement.

This is reflected in an official statement published by the Kazakh President on his X social media account.

"We particularly appreciate the leadership of the President of the U.S. Donald Trump, who demonstrated resolve and strategic vision at this pivotal moment," the statement says.

According to Tokayev, the newly announced agreement marks a fundamental shift in the geopolitical landscape, achieved through the strong political will of the participating parties to restore mutual trust and arrive at acceptable solutions to end the military conflict.

"We highly commend the political will of the parties that allowed to restore trust and mutually acceptable solutions," the President noted.

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between the U.S and Iran, calling for an immediate and permanent cessation of military hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The potential agreement between Iran and the U.S. covers issues related to sanctions, nuclear weapons, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Specifically, Tehran has agreed to refrain from developing and acquiring nuclear weapons.