President of Germany to visit Uzbekistan to deepen co-op ties

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will undertake a visit to Uzbekistan as part of a regional itinerary focused on strengthening economic relations, enhancing cooperation in the training of qualified specialists, and expanding business-to-business contacts.

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the German President.

According to the presidential press office, during his stay in Tashkent, Steinmeier is scheduled to hold talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The press office further noted that discussions will focus on deepening trade and investment ties, with particular emphasis on German business participation in Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic reforms and development initiatives. A German business delegation accompanying the President is expected to sign several agreements on joint projects with Uzbek partners.

As part of the visit, Steinmeier and Mirziyoyev are also expected to plant a tree at the presidential residence as a symbolic gesture of friendship between the two countries.

The German President will additionally visit the Islamic Civilization Center in Tashkent, described as one of the world’s largest museums dedicated to Islamic culture.

He is also expected to participate in an event dedicated to skilled labor migration, where he will meet apprentices, trainers, and representatives of German companies operating in Uzbekistan.

The visit underscores the growing engagement between Germany and Uzbekistan, particularly in the fields of economic cooperation, education, and workforce development, as Tashkent continues to position itself as a regional hub for investment and industrial partnerships.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Germany are actively deepening their bilateral ties, with mutual trade turnover reaching $1.4 billion. Building on high-level visits and strategic frameworks, both nations plan to accelerate joint investment projects and technological modernization frameworks. Additionally, they are implementing comprehensive mobility partnerships aimed at facilitating vocational training and legal labor migration for Uzbek specialists into the German workforce.