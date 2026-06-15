Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry hails U.S.-Iran agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has welcomed the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran.

This was announced in the statement of the ministry, published on its website on June 15, following the agreement.

"We welcome the announced agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We highly appreciate the important mediating role of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the negotiation process, as well as other regional partners for their contributions.

We hope that further negotiations, building on this important outcome, will contribute to lasting peace and stability," the statement emphasized.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social that the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete, and congratulated everyone on the agreement reached.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" he wrote.