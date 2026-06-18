AI development must remain anchored in human rights framework — OIC official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Although the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies creates unprecedented opportunities for humanity, this process must be implemented within an ethical and legal framework based on the protection of human rights, Hadi Bin Ali Al-Yami, Executive Director of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He stated this during the Baku International Summit of Ombudspersons held on the topic “Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities.”

He noted that while artificial intelligence opens up great opportunities for innovation and development in the modern era, issues such as the protection of privacy, personal data security, prevention of discrimination, and ensuring freedom of expression create new challenges.

"The future of humanity is determined not by technology itself, but by the values that guide its use. Artificial intelligence should be a tool that brings nations and cultures closer together, rather than replacing human relationships," he emphasized.

Hadi Bin Ali Al-Yami pointed out that it is incorrect to approach artificial intelligence solely as a source of risk. These technologies possess significant potential in terms of expanding access to education, healthcare, public services, and knowledge.

During his speech, the Executive Director also highly appreciated Azerbaijan's achievements in the direction of digital transformation. He stated that the application of modern technologies in the country's judicial and legal systems, the digitalization of services, and the use of innovative solutions increase the accessibility of justice, strengthening transparency and the rule of law.

According to him, to ensure ethical and legal governance in the field of artificial intelligence, it is vital to apply principles of transparency and accountability, create equal access to technologies, constantly monitor impacts on human rights, and strengthen international cooperation.

Hadi Bin Ali Al-Yami added that national human rights institutions must play an important role in ensuring that the legal frameworks formed in the field of artificial intelligence comply with international human rights standards.