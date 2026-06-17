Over 80% of Azerbaijan’s critical mineral resources located in liberated territories, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. More than 80% of Azerbaijan’s critical mineral resources are located in the territories liberated from occupation, making them a key driver of the country’s future economic development, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Wednesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking during a dialogue session at the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, Jabbarov said the mining sector is expected to become one of the main engines of economic activity in these regions.

“For nearly 30 years, we had no access to these resources, so the mining sector will be one of the leaders of economic activity in these regions,” he said.

He noted that the reconstruction of the liberated territories is viewed not only as an economic and social project but also as a national priority. According to him, it represents “the embodiment of the national idea of modern Azerbaijan” and aims to create conditions for the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands.

Jabbarov said all liberated territories have been designated as green development zones, adding that rebuilding from the ground up has created an opportunity to introduce modern technologies and efficient solutions across infrastructure, including roads, power plants, universities, and housing.

He also highlighted the region’s transport connectivity potential, noting that linking mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan via the proposed Zangezur Corridor could unlock additional opportunities for exporters and strengthen the Middle Corridor route connecting Central Asia and China with Turkey and Europe.

The minister said one of the two industrial zones being developed in the liberated territories is focused on transport and logistics, adding that the Aghdam Industrial Park has already become the country’s second-largest in terms of registered residents.

Jabbarov emphasized that a combination of large-scale public investment and growing interest from private and foreign capital represents the development model Azerbaijan intends to continue.

He also noted that the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group was the first multilateral development bank to finance a major project in the liberated territories, providing more than $400 million for the construction of the Karabakh irrigation canal.