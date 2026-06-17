BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela discuss cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture

This was stated by the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development.

This was discussed at an online meeting between Deputy Minister Rustam Baltabaev and representatives of the Ministry of People's Power for Fisheries and Aquaculture of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to the Kyrgyz Republic, Rosalba Lo Bue.

"In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture. Particular attention was paid to issues of technical exchange, the development of trade in fishery and aquaculture products, as well as strengthening interaction between relevant agencies of the two countries," the statement said.

The Venezuelan side expressed interest in developing cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, including technical, veterinary-sanitary and legal aspects of industry regulation.

The sides confirmed mutual interest in further expanding cooperation and agreed to continue working on the preparation and conclusion of a bilateral document that will serve as the basis for the development of cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela reflects a broader trend of expanding diplomatic and sectoral engagement between geographically distant countries through niche economic areas such as fisheries and aquaculture. While trade volumes between the two states remain limited, cooperation in specialized sectors can serve as a foundation for building institutional ties and knowledge exchange.

The focus on technical, veterinary-sanitary, and regulatory aspects suggests that both sides are aiming to establish a structured framework for future cooperation rather than short-term trade initiatives.