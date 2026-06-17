Uzbekistan, Masdar discuss expansion of renewable energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Energy Minister met with Chief Executive Officer of UAE-based Masdar to discuss expanding cooperation in renewable energy.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum, following the meeting between Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of UAE-based Masdar.

The two sides reviewed the progress of joint renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan and discussed further expansion of strategic cooperation in the energy sector, including new investment initiatives.

Officials highlighted Masdar’s growing role in Uzbekistan’s green energy development. To date, projects implemented with the company’s participation include five solar power plants with a total capacity of 1,247 megawatts, a 500-megawatt wind power plant, and a 63-megawatt energy storage system supplying clean electricity to households and industries.

"At the same time, construction of a 300-MW solar photovoltaic power plant is proceeding at a rapid pace in the Kashkadarya Region." the statement said

The talks included an exchange of views on new renewable energy projects, expansion of energy storage systems, introduction of advanced technologies and strengthening of long-term investment cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue close cooperation to ensure the timely and high-quality completion of ongoing projects and to elevate the partnership to a new level.