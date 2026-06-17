U.S. Congress delegation visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A delegation led by U.S. Congressman Abraham Hamadeh visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on June 17.

This was reported by the press service of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, in the Alley of Martyrs, the delegation respectfully commemorated the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who lost their lives in the struggle for the freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and laid flowers on their graves.

"Then, the guests, who were enjoying the view of the Azerbaijani capital from the highest point in Baku, were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the development and construction works being carried out in our capital," the information noted.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by protocol officers and other officials.