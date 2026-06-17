AIDA and IDA partnership cooperation model focuses on real results — IsDB official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The partnership between the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and the International Development Association (IDA) is a cooperation model focused on real results, Walid Abdelwahab, Director of the Türkiye Regional Hub of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the event titled "High-Level Dialogue: 'Capacity Development Over Aid' – AIDA–IsDB Partnership for International Technical Assistance for Resilience and Sustainable Development" held within the framework of the 51st IsDB Group Annual Meeting in Baku.

According to him, the activities carried out by the Islamic Development Bank in member countries over many years show that financing alone does not guarantee development.

"The main factor ensuring development is the institutional capacity, qualified personnel, strong systems, and partnerships that outlive the projects themselves in order to utilize this financing efficiently," Abdelwahab stated.

He noted that it is precisely this approach that increases the importance of the partnership established with the International Development Association (IDA).

"Our Memorandum of Understanding creates a common framework for joint projects: expert exchange, South-South and triangular cooperation, co-financing, and structured action plans. This allows us to transform mutual intentions into real results," he said.

The IsDB official added that this cooperation creates conditions to connect the financial capabilities and country relations of the Islamic Development Bank with the technical knowledge and convening potential of IDA.

"Today's dialogue consists of two main panels. The first panel discusses access to climate finance for vulnerable economies through the Baku Peace and Climate Action Hub, which is one of the important outcomes of COP29," he stated.

According to him, the second panel explores the role of digital transformation and strong governance skills in increasing the efficiency of education and healthcare services.

"We are happy to have representatives participating here from various regions—the Middle East, the Horn of Africa, West Africa, and South Asia. These countries, as members of the Islamic Development Bank, are making serious efforts to build sustainable institutions," Abdelwahab emphasized.

He noted that the main expectation is to achieve concrete results.

"We must leave here not only with shared values but also with practical ideas. The goal is for the Islamic Development Bank and IDA to turn capacity development in the coming years into a sustainable outcome, rather than a temporary intervention," he concluded.