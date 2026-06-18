Turkmenistan’s Aýdyň Gijeler to build production facility in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Turkmenistan’s Aýdyň Gijeler has signed a memorandum with the administration of Tashkent city to establish a new production facility in Uzbekistan.

This was announced in a press release published by Aýdyň Gijeler.

"Aan official meeting was held between the CEO of Aýdyň Gijeler and the mayor (khokim) of Tashkent city. Following the talks, a memorandum of cooperation was signed," the statement says.

According to the company, the document provides for the creation of a new production site on a 4-hectare land plot allocated in Tashkent.

The company noted that the facility will focus on producing infrastructure components for major transport projects, including the Tashkent-Samarkand highway.

The production line will manufacture road barriers, traffic signs, lighting poles and other equipment used in road safety infrastructure, the report says.

Aýdyň Gijeler said the project is expected to strengthen economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, create new jobs, and contribute to the development of regional transport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in June, Aýdyň Gijeler has expanded its international presence in Eswatini through the launch of two production enterprises. On 10 June 2026, the company inaugurated Aýdyň Gijeler Eswatini, which will focus on the production and supply of ID cards and biometric passports for citizens of the Kingdom.

The second enterprise, Eswatini Quantum Works, will specialize in manufacturing infrastructure and electrical engineering products, including electrical cables, lighting poles, traffic lights, road signs and road barriers, contributing to the country’s transport and urban infrastructure development.