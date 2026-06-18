IsDB Group's Al Jasser expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser has expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people.

“I’d like to reiterate my profound appreciation to Your Excellency, Mr. President, for your kind patronage of our meetings and to the government and people of Azerbaijan for the gracious hospitality and warm welcome,” he said, addressing the IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku.

Further speaking about the IsDB Group’s achievements, Al Jasser pointed out that the Group has more than doubled its annual approvals from $6.8 billion in 2020 to nearly $16 billion in 2025, while accelerating disbursements from $7.1 billion to $11 billion.

“Yet, as you know, development is not measured solely by the billions of dollars invested. Its truest measure lies in the lives transformed and the hope rekindled. Over the past five years, my colleagues and I have worked tirelessly to enhance the relevance of the ISDB group to our member countries, reinforcing institutional governance and safeguarding the group's long-term sustainability. We realigned the previous strategy, revitalized our partnerships, and strengthened the position of the Islamic Development Bank Group among the world's leading multilateral development banks. We also launched a 10-year strategic framework for the period 2026-2035, anchored in originality, solidarity, and intergenerational prosperity. That long-term vision is now being translated into concrete action through the new five-year corporate strategies for the bank as well as for the group affiliates. These strategies set an ambitious course for the years 2026-2030. Their implementation will begin as soon as we conclude these meetings,” he added.

Al Jasser also highlighted the importance of the ISDB Concessional Fund, which is already operational and supporting a new generation of high-impact projects and helping vulnerable countries address pressing development challenges.

“Our approach will be guided by nationally-led solutions with investments aligned with the priorities and development aspirations of our member countries. Our direction is clear. Deliver at scale, deliver with excellence, and deliver as one unified group. But no institution, no matter how strong its vision or strategy, can deliver meaningful impact without the dedication of the people who carry its mission forward every day. In a world marked by uncertainty, fragmentation, and rising vulnerabilities, solidarity is no longer a choice. It is an imperative,” he said.