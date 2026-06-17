Uzbek Energy Minister meets ACWA Power Chairman to advance investment plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Energy Minister met with Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to review ongoing energy cooperation and discuss new investment projects.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum, following the meeting between Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Mohammed Abunayyan, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power.

The talks focused on the current status of ACWA Power’s project portfolio in Uzbekistan, which exceeds $12 billion, as well as the development of technical, economic and financial parameters for new energy initiatives.

"Muhammad Abunayyan emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of renewable energy projects in order to strengthen energy security and diversify energy sources. At the conclusion of the meeting, special thanks were expressed for the resolution of land issues in the Nurabad District of the Samarkand Region." the statement said.

The two sides also agreed to further expand cooperation with Uzbekistan’s National Dispatch Center, including project financing, acceleration of construction works and management of power plants already put into operation.

The meeting underscores ACWA Power’s position as one of the largest foreign investors in Uzbekistan’s energy sector. With a portfolio exceeding $12 billion, the company has become a key partner in supporting the country’s large-scale infrastructure expansion and energy modernization agenda.

The focus on accelerating construction and improving coordination with the National Dispatch Center highlights a shift toward implementation efficiency, as Uzbekistan seeks to bring major energy projects into operation on schedule and improve system integration.