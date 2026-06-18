Baku hosts International Summit of Ombudsmen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The International Baku Summit of Ombudsmen is being held in Baku, bringing together ombudsmen, human rights officials and experts from various countries.

The summit is dedicated to the theme “Human rights in the era of artificial intelligence: opportunities, risks and responsibilities.”

Participants are expected to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on human rights, the opportunities and risks posed by emerging technologies, and ways to strengthen international cooperation. The adoption of the Baku Declaration is also on the agenda.

The event, scheduled for June 18–19, concludes the “Human Rights Month,” observed from May 18 to June 18, which aims to contribute to global discussions on contemporary human rights challenges.

Organizers say the gathering provides a platform for international dialogue on the growing intersection between human rights and technological development.

Will be updated