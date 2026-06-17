Uzbekistan, UAE-based AD Ports Group move to strengthen regional logistics hub ambitions

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade met with a delegation from the UAE-based AD Ports Group, to discuss cooperation in logistics development and digital transformation of trade processes.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, with the UAE-based AD Ports Group, led by Farook Al Zeer, Chairman of the Logistics Cluster.

The talks focused on prospects for modernizing Uzbekistan’s transport and logistics infrastructure and expanding collaboration in the digitalization of trade operations.

Particular attention was given to an initiative to develop a digital platform designed to streamline trade procedures, improve cargo flow transparency and integrate customs, transport, tax and logistics systems.

The two sides also explored the use of data analytics to identify optimal locations for dry ports, logistics hubs, free economic zones and international transport corridors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued practical cooperation on projects aimed at strengthening Uzbekistan’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub.