TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Belarus offers Uzbekistan joint investments in building medical-rehabilitation facilities, Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said at the openingof the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026), Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Belarus is encouraging its partners not to catch up with leaders in traditional fields, but to immediately engage in projects at the highest technological levels. Residents of the Belarusian High-Tech Park are creating solutions based on artificial intelligence and computer vision that are already being used in industry: product lifecycle management, autonomous logistics, and operations. The unification of the financial, industrial, and digital potential of Uzbekistan and Belarus is a ready-made formula for the technological sovereignty of our countries," he said.

Turchin noted that economic sustainability is unthinkable without the integration of material production and the modern service sector.

"Investing in people, their health, and quality of life is a global trend. Both Belarus and Uzbekistan share a common geographic feature: our countries lack direct access to the sea. But we have turned this limitation into a strategic advantage by focusing on developing unique alternative formats. Uzbekistan, for example, is making a colossal leap forward in creating all-season mountain resorts. Belarus is focusing on developing health and wellness and medical tourism. Demand for these services from foreign citizens already far exceeds our market capacity," said the Belarusian prime minister.

Turchin emphasized that, thanks to its unique natural resources and highly qualified specialists, Belarus is successfully implementing comprehensive and effective health and rehabilitation programs.

"Last year, approximately 250,000 foreign citizens visited our health resorts, a more than threefold increase over the past five years. The most in-demand areas are transplantology, dentistry, cardiac surgery, and neurosurgery. A new and promising area is nuclear medicine, diagnostics, and treatment using radioactive isotopes. We are offering our Uzbek partners joint investment projects to create year-round, premium-class treatment and rehabilitation complexes in Belarus. These are not just local projects, but a larger, increasingly profitable export of medical and tourism services. Mutual interest in tourism between Belarus and Uzbekistan continues to grow," he said.

Furthermore, the prime minister noted that Tashkent has become a key center of attraction for capital and business activity in Central Asia.

"For Belarus, Uzbekistan is a strategic, completely understandable, and reliable partner. Mutual trade in goods between our countries continues to grow steadily. Over the past 10 years, the volume of mutual trade in goods has increased more than 13-fold. The results of last year and the first quarter of this year confirm this momentum. Similar trends are underway in services, with growth over the past decade more than 30-fold. Uzbekistan ranks third among CIS countries in terms of mutual trade in services with Belarus.

The presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan have set a very achievable goal of reaching $2 billion in mutual trade within a few years. To maintain this level in the long term, a qualitative transition to mutual investment in real assets is needed. There is a good foundation in this area. For example, in terms of accumulated Belarusian investments, Uzbekistan ranks second among CIS countries," he added.

The 5th anniversary Tashkent International Investment Forum kicked off in the capital of Uzbekistan, becoming a crucial platform for dialogue between investors, government agencies, and international financial institutions on June 16.

The anniversary forum is designed not only to consolidate previous achievements but also to expand the geography of its participants, deepen sector-specific specialization, and enhance the practical focus of its events. Today, TIIF serves as an indicator of confidence from international capital and a platform for integrating Uzbekistan into global value chains.